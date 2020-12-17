The Undoing's Matilda De Angelis Shares an Unfiltered Look at Her Acne With an Important Message

Watch : Necessary Realness: Do "The Undoing"

Matilda De Angelis is turning an insecurity into a great force.

The 25-year-old Italian actress, who rose to fame in the United States thanks to her breakout role as Elena Alves in The Undoing, has bared her acne in the name of empowerment.

"There are things that cannot be controlled and this year taught us well," she wrote in an Instagram post. "There are changes that we must accept in our life and with them, the perception of ourselves and the world around us. Paradoxical things happen in life don't they? Well, for me, being an actress and working with a face eaten by acne is one of them."

Along with a snap of her pimples, the actress continued, "Every day I have to wake up and present myself first in front of the mirror and then in front of the camera with all the emotional load that already entails and being 'splendid', ' in part' and concentrated together with all my fears and insecurities literally on the skin."