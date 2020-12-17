The Undoing's Matilda De Angelis Shares an Unfiltered Look at Her Acne With an Important Message

Matilda De Angelis is turning an insecurity into a great force.
The 25-year-old Italian actress, who rose to fame in the United States thanks to her breakout role as Elena Alves in The Undoing, has bared her acne in the name of empowerment.
"There are things that cannot be controlled and this year taught us well," she wrote in an Instagram post. "There are changes that we must accept in our life and with them, the perception of ourselves and the world around us. Paradoxical things happen in life don't they? Well, for me, being an actress and working with a face eaten by acne is one of them."
Along with a snap of her pimples, the actress continued, "Every day I have to wake up and present myself first in front of the mirror and then in front of the camera with all the emotional load that already entails and being 'splendid', ' in part' and concentrated together with all my fears and insecurities literally on the skin."
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, De Angelis is aware of all people are facing right now, but that doesn't mean speaking out about this struggle counts any less.
"There are much bigger problems in life, I am aware of that, but I wanted to share this little truth perhaps to feel stronger, perhaps to accept myself better," she explained. "Our fears can paralyze us or they can become a great force, it is up to us to choose the path. And to practice so much gratitude for all the good things that happen to us and maybe even for the bad ones."
De Angelis' post was showered with encouragement and praise, including from one of Italy's most famous influencers, Chiara Ferragni.
"Gorgeous," she wrote in Italian translated to English. "Always and however."
