Why Zayn Malik Fans Are Freaking Out Over His Photo of a Stage

Is Zayn Malik dropping a big hint to fans?

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer took to his Instagram Story to share a mysterious photo of a theatre stage. There was no caption included, so fans began to speculate that it might be a sign of a new show in the works or new music on the horizon.

One Twitter user wrote, "Zayn: post a pic of stage from the audience pov us: ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION ZAYN IS COMING." Another added, "zayn malik back on stage it's over for everyone else now."

For added touch of suspicion, the 27-year-old hasn't posted to his Instagram since late October, so it's possible he's been hard at work in the studio. However, the star is also a new dad, so he's pretty bust these days.

The former One Direction member, who is dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, announced the arrival of their baby girl on Sept. 23. Following the birth, a source revealed to E! News that Gigi was "on a high" and couldn't believe she and Zayn "created an angel."