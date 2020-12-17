See Dwayne Johnson's Sweet Birthday Tribute to 5-Year-Old Daughter Jasmine

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Reveals Family Coronavirus Battle

There's no less love in a simple birthday celebration—just look at this sweet one for The Rock's daughter, Jasmine.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Dwayne Johnson's second daughter celebrated her fifth birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Given the global circumstances, her birthday party was home with the people closest to her heart: Johnson, mom Lauren Hashian, grandmother Ata Johnson and sister Tiana, 2.

In a video Johnson posted to Instagram, fans can watch as the group serenades the birthday girl while the star's mom accompanies them on the ukulele and the actor presents a lit cake.

"Jazzy turned 5yrs old today and this lil' tornado has no idea how much her and her baby sister anchors our soul," the blockbuster star wrote on Instagram. "Like all of you families around the world, we've had to have very low key COVID birthday celebrations for our babies this year, but our love and mana will always be the strongest things that flow in this family.

In the end, that's really all that matters.."