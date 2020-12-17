Kardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

See Dwayne Johnson's Sweet Birthday Tribute to 5-Year-Old Daughter Jasmine

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is celebrating a special occasion this week: his daughter Jasmine's fifth birthday. Read the star's heartwarming tribute below.

By Samantha Schnurr Dec 17, 2020 2:33 PMTags
BirthdaysDwayne JohnsonCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Dwayne Johnson Reveals Family Coronavirus Battle

There's no less love in a simple birthday celebration—just look at this sweet one for The Rock's daughter, Jasmine

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Dwayne Johnson's second daughter celebrated her fifth birthday amid the coronavirus pandemic. Given the global circumstances, her birthday party was home with the people closest to her heart: Johnson, mom Lauren Hashian, grandmother Ata Johnson and sister Tiana, 2. 

In a video Johnson posted to Instagram, fans can watch as the group serenades the birthday girl while the star's mom accompanies them on the ukulele and the actor presents a lit cake. 

"Jazzy turned 5yrs old today and this lil' tornado has no idea how much her and her baby sister anchors our soul," the blockbuster star wrote on Instagram. "Like all of you families around the world, we've had to have very low key COVID birthday celebrations for our babies this year, but our love and mana will always be the strongest things that flow in this family.
In the end, that's really all that matters.."

"Shout to Mama Rock @atajohnson," Johnson continued, "for keeping the ukulele rhythm and Wifey Mama @laurenhashianofficial for always coming in with that sweet harmony. And Big Daddy had to swoop in with the biggest papa bear birthday smooch ever to my pride and joy."

Needless to say, the Jumanji star was one proud papa. "Happy Birthday, Jazzy!!" he concluded his post. "One day many years from now, you'll see what I see...The gift that you are. We love you, Your family."

It's hard to believe it's already been five years since Johnson and wife Lauren Hashian welcomed their first child together. "I was raised by and live with amazing and strong women, so the universe felt we needed one more... IT'S A BABY GIRL!!" he announced back in November 2015, a month before Jasmine's birth. "THANK YOU guys so much for the awesome support and love you've sent @laurenhashianofficial and myself from around the world. We're so grateful for this blessing and thrilled to share the news with y'all. #BringOnMoreEstrogenInOurHome#MeAndPuppyHobbsAreTheOnlyDudes #2xProudPapaBear#JustOverHereMakingBabiesAndStuff #AndPalmingPregnantBellys."

Trending Stories

1

Julianne Hough’s Ex Chuck Wicks Reveals Why They Really Broke Up

2

Chrissy Teigen Makes Dinner for Gwen and Blake But It's Not Easy

3

Anna Kournikova Shares New Birthday Photos of Twins Lucy and Nicholas

The pair become parents again with the arrival of daughter Tiana in April 2018. A year later in August, the longtime couple tied the knot. Back in September, the actor revealed that he, his wife and their daughters had tested positive for coronavirus, but were fortunately recovering and no longer contagious. 

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Makes Dinner for Gwen and Blake But It's Not Easy

2

Julianne Hough’s Ex Chuck Wicks Reveals Why They Really Broke Up

3

Anna Kournikova Shares New Birthday Photos of Twins Lucy and Nicholas

4

Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

5

Justin Anderson Reveals He Placed His Son Up for Adoption at 18

Latest News

Exclusive

Chrisley Knows Best Preview: Chase & Nanny Faye Attempt a Hike

Exclusive

Will the Jersey Shore Cast Ever Reconcile? Angelina Says...

11 Holiday Gifts For Schitt's Creek Fans

See Dwayne Johnson's Birthday Tribute to 5-Year-Old Daughter Jasmine

2020 in Review: Vote for the Social Media Moments You're Not Over Yet

Simply the Best 25 Schitt's Creek Secrets Revealed

Ian McKellen Says He Feels "Euphoric" After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine