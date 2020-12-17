Post Malone Reveals the Real Story Behind His Tattoo Session at the Dentist's Office

Watch : Post Malone Assures Fans He's "Not on Drugs"

Post Malone is the ultimate multitasker!

During the Wednesday, Dec. 16 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the "Circles" rapper reflected on his headline-making experience of getting a tattoo during a dentist appointment, which he simply called "killing two birds with one stone."

Post, 25, explained that he did indeed discussed the situation with his tattoo artist,

noting that since he would be "sitting around for hours doing nothing anyways" it only made sense to "get two bad things out of the way at the same time."

The award-winning star also revealed that he does take "a little" nitrous oxide (aka laughing gas) to "take the edge off."

Host Jimmy Kimmel laughed, "That's multitasking like I've never seen before," to which Post quipped, "Welcome to the future, man, this is great!"

During the interview, the Grammy-nominated artist also discussed his fifth Croc collaboration, titled Duet Clog II and shared how involved he is in the creation of the bubble gum pink shoe.