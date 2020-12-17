Nick Carter's 4-Year-Old Son Celebrates The Masked Singer Success With Precious Message

Watch : Backstreet Boys Share Take on New Lou Pearlman Doc

With support like this, Nick Carter does not appear to know the meaning of being lonely.

The 40-year-old Backstreet Boys member was revealed to be the Crocodile and landed in third place during The Masked Singer's season 4 finale that aired on Fox on Wednesday, Dec. 16. His family members, including wife Lauren Kitt Carter and their two kids, were cheering him on every step of the way.

"Congratulations, Daddy!" 4-year-old son Odin exclaimed in a video that Lauren posted to her Instagram Story after the episode aired. "You made the whole show."

Lauren added in the clip, "We are so proud of you." Meanwhile, 14-month-old daughter Saoirse appeared to offer her nonverbal encouragement from Mom's arms.

Following the end of the episode, the star posted on his Instagram Story, "The cherry on top of all of this was being able to do something that I could share with my kids. Seeing how excited they were to see the Croc on stage made this experience ten times more meaningful."

Nick received support from the greater boy-band community as well. Backstreet Boys' Instagram account posted in all capital letters, "Our brother rocked the croc all season long!! Congraulations @NickCarter."

'N Sync star Lance Bass shared on his Instagram Story, "Great job on @MaskedSingerFox @NickCarter! Knew it was you all along!"