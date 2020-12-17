Gigi Hadid Shows Off New Bangs and Announces "Fresh Snow Fresh Cut"

Watch : Taylor Swift May Have Revealed Gigi Hadid's Baby's Name on "Evermore"

Gigi Hadid is losing some length, just in time for the holidays.

The 25-year-old model shared a photo to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 16 that showed off her new haircut featuring long bangs.

"Fresh snow fresh cut," she captioned the shot that can be seen below.

The look got plenty of praise in the comments. "Love those baby bangs," half-sister Alana Hadid wrote. "Miss your face and your place."

Meanwhile, Gigi's other half-sister, Marielle Hadid, simply commented, "Purdieeeeee."

Gigi isn't the only member of her household sporting a new hairdo. Boyfriend Zayn Malik was recently spotted in New York City with platinum blonde hair that was fashioned into a mini-mohawk.

The couple announced in September that they had welcomed a daughter, although they have yet to announce their baby's name.

Fans have been straining to find even the slightest clue as to what their girl's chosen moniker might be. Earlier this month, social media was abuzz as fans wondered if the song title for Taylor Swift's new tune "dorothea" could also be the name of their bundle of joy. It's anyone's guess, at this point.