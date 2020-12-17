Kardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Bad Bunny Lands Major Movie Role Opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train

Bad Bunny's acting push is set to continue as he has nabbed a role in the upcoming ensemble film Bullet Train that stars Brad Pitt.

Bad Bunny has punched his ticket and is heading to the big screen. 

E! News has learned that the music star, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, is set to join the cast of the upcoming action film Bullet Train that counts Brad Pitt as the lead. 

Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson and Andrew Koji round out the ensemble cast for the movie that does not yet have a release date.

Plot details are scarce, but the Sony Pictures film is based on author Kotaro Isaka's best-selling Japanese novel Maria Beetle

The director is David Leitch, who helmed the box-office hits Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & ShawAntoine Fuqua, who directed the Oscar-winning Training Day, is on board as a producer. 

Deadline was first to report the Bad Bunny casting news.

The 26-year-old Grammy nominee is not yet known as a thespian, but that appears likely to change. He is poised to make his acting debut in the drama film American Sole that stars Pete Davidson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Camila Mendes and Offset. Kevin Hart is a producer on this project.

 

Bad Bunny is also set to appear on the upcoming third season of Netflix's drug drama Narcos: Mexico. He is part of a current Corona beer ad campaign with Snoop Dogg

 

NBC

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny spoke to E! News about the pride he has felt in helping to break down stereotypes associated with machismo within the Latinx community. 

"It honestly feels good because I'm using my impact for something positive," the Puerto Rican performer said. "Any time you can make someone feel good, it's the best thing. It's infectious, and that's how you end up feeling good yourself."

