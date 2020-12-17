Sophie Turner Brings Back "That's the Tea" With a Message for Those Not Wearing Masks

Watch : Sophie Turner Wears Tribute Necklace for Daughter Willa

Sophie Turner is back to sharing the tea with her fans, and this time, it's about public health.

The actress posted a video to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Dec. 16 of herself enjoying a beverage while offering a bon mot. The footage can be seen in the below tweet, thanks to a fan account.

"If I can wear while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart," Sophie said. "And that's the tea."

She and husband Joe Jonas, who tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel in May 2019, confirmed baby Willa's arrival to E! News on July 22.

The 24-year-old Dark Phoenix star's fans are likely familiar with her posts that end with "And that's the tea." These videos tend to include some kind of pithy remark or statement that she would then follow with the catchphrase.

The Game of Thrones alum spilled some "tea" in March during an Instagram Live video. That message was an apparent reference to actress Evangeline Lilly having said that she planned to do "business as usual" despite the coronavirus pandemic.