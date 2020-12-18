Dan Levy Opens Up About the "Deep-Rooted Fear" That Led to His Lifelong Struggle With Anxiety

Watch : Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Dan Levy seems like he has everything going for him.

The actor's show, Schitt's Creek, swept the 2019 Emmys this year, he was a fan-favorite in Hulu's Happiest Season and he was named one of People magazine's Sexiest Men Alive. On the surface, Dan has every reason to believe he could do anything he sets his mind to.

And yet, the 37-year-old tells Bustle he's always struggled with anxiety, to the point where he regularly avoids socializing. Dan says, "Over the past six years... I really haven't been outside that much."

He adds that his habit of isolating himself started when he was younger. According to Buckle, Dan's anxiety was so debilitating, he refused to attend birthday parties or go to summer camp for fear of having to socialize.

His anxiety even caused Dan to develop iritis, a condition that is characterized as inflammation of the eye.