Katharine McPhee’s First Baby Bump Photo Has Fans Convinced She’s Expecting a Boy

This baby's already a smash.
Katharine McPhee just revealed her very first baby bump picture, and fans quickly noticed that it might offer a few sneaky clues as to the sex of her first child.
On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the American Idol alum shared two mirror selfies wearing a thick blue coat as the mom-to-be cradled her bump and popped her leg. The only caption was two blue hearts and a butterfly. But given the color of the trench and the emojis, she seemed to hint she's expecting a baby boy.
For what it's worth, the Waitress actress posted an Instagram picture just one day ago of her in pink, alongside several pink bow emojis, perhaps to throw fans off.
Her husband David Foster commented on her baby bump debut, writing, "My most AMAZING and BEAUTIFUL GLOWING wife." The Young and the Restless actress Kelly Kruger Brooks wrote, "I KNEW IT!! I just had a feeling," adding, "baby congrats!!!"
Jessica Mulroney, Debra Messing and Rachel Zoe also wished their friends well.
News broke in October that the 36-year-old Smash star is pregnant with her first baby with the 71-year-old music producer. David has five adult daughters, including entertainers Sara and Erin Foster.
No stranger to Instagram clues, Katharine subtly confirmed she joined "Club Knocked Up" on Oct. 10, when she shared a pic of an alcoholic gift from Aperol Spritz. "I won't be drinking this for a while," she said in an Instagram video. "Wink, wink. But I'm so excited."
A source told E! News in October, "Katharine has always wanted to be a mom and to have a baby with David." The insider continued, "They weren't necessarily trying for a baby but were open to it happening this year. Since work has slowed down for both of them, they knew this year would be a great time for it to happen."
If the baby is a boy, he would sure shake things up as David's only son. Not to mention, he'd be the perfect playmate for 1-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the royal son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
In fact, David and Kat went out for dinner with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the night before their pregnancy news leaked. They double dated at Lucky's restaurant in Montecito, Calif., where Meghan and Harry now have a place to call home. A source told E! News, "Harry was very attentive and had his hand on Meghan's back as he guided her inside."
We can only speculate that it was a celebration of Kat's baby on the way. It seems likely their children will be close, considering Meghan and Katharine grew up together and co-starred in musicals as kids.
In 2019, the singer exchanged her vows with David at St. Yeghiche in London. It was his fifth wedding and her second following her split from actor Nick Cokas in 2016.
Take a look back at Katharine's love story with David.