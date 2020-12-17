Katharine McPhee’s First Baby Bump Photo Has Fans Convinced She’s Expecting a Boy

Watch : Katharine McPhee Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 1 With David Foster

This baby's already a smash.

Katharine McPhee just revealed her very first baby bump picture, and fans quickly noticed that it might offer a few sneaky clues as to the sex of her first child.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the American Idol alum shared two mirror selfies wearing a thick blue coat as the mom-to-be cradled her bump and popped her leg. The only caption was two blue hearts and a butterfly. But given the color of the trench and the emojis, she seemed to hint she's expecting a baby boy.

For what it's worth, the Waitress actress posted an Instagram picture just one day ago of her in pink, alongside several pink bow emojis, perhaps to throw fans off.

Her husband David Foster commented on her baby bump debut, writing, "My most AMAZING and BEAUTIFUL GLOWING wife." The Young and the Restless actress Kelly Kruger Brooks wrote, "I KNEW IT!! I just had a feeling," adding, "baby congrats!!!"