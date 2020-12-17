Kristin Cavallari Praises BFF Justin Anderson's "Pure Light and Love" After Adoption Revelation

Watch : Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Adopted

Kristin Cavallari is offering her support to pal Justin Anderson after he shared his adoption story.

Justin took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 16 to reflect on his podcast appearance from the day before when he discussed reconnecting with his teenage son who he had placed for adoption. Kristin was quick to comment on the post and praise her bestie and former Very Cavallari co-star.

"You are nothing but pure light and love Justin," she wrote. "We all are lucky to have a little piece of you."

While guesting on the Scissoring Isn't a Thing podcast on Dec. 15, Justin shared that he and high school girlfriend Debbie had sex in his dorm room during his freshman year of college. He explained that because both of them had been raised in Mormon households, an abortion wasn't an option, so they placed the child for adoption.

A few years back, Justin met his son Tyler, who was around 17 years old at the time and is now 19. Justin called meeting Tyler "the most beautiful experience ever," and they still keep in touch.