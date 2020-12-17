Is Candace Cameron Bure Really the Christmas Queen? Breaking Down Hallmark's Roster of Leading Ladies

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure Praises Hallmark for Supporting Women

Looking for some girl power this holiday season? Just turn your TV to the Hallmark Channel and keep it on through the New Year.

Over the course of its decade (and counting) run, Hallmark has quietly assembled a surprisingly stacked line-up of leading ladies, most of whom return each year to lead a festive rom-com during their annual Countdown to Christmas event.

One of its go-to moves it to cast a familiar face—whether they're a former child star the public watched grow up or an actress who appeared on a hit teen drama—playing into viewers' nostalgia. While other networks are going with revivals to capitalize on the trend, Hallmark is just going for star power—and it's working, especially for their wildly successful seasonal programming lineup, which has continuously made the network the highest rated cable channel in the fourth quarter for the last several years. It really is the most wonderful time of year for Hallmark.

"We're all about creating traditions and celebrating family and celebrating who people want to spend time with, whether it's a romantic relationship or a friendship or a parent or a sibling," Hallmark exec Michelle Vicary previously told E! News.