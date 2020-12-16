Julianne Hough’s Ex Chuck Wicks Breaks Their “Pact” and Reveals Why They Really Broke Up

Watch : Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Confirm Their Separation

More than a decade after his split from Julianne Hough, singer Chuck Wicks is setting the record straight on how the end of their relationship in 2009 really went down..and apparently, it wasn't as rosy as the two made it seem.

On the Dec. 14 episode of his podcast Talk to Chuck, the "Stealing Cinderella" artist got real with guest Carly Pearce about his split from Julianne, who he competed with on Dancing With the Stars in 2009.

Despite the popular belief that the two met when they were paired on DWTS, they actually got together earlier, Chuck explained, when they both went on tour with Brad Paisley, Chuck explained. While things were great in their professional lives, their romance wasn't built to last.

"You go out there, we're both loving life, we're on a high because we're both, our careers were going great. You know, we bought a house together, did all these things and then out of nowhere you find out that they're not the person that you thought they were and you break up. And then I had to...everybody wants to know why," he explained. "And, you know, I found myself doing a CMA red carpet and we made a pact together to basically lie, to say, no, we just wanted to part ways, everything's fine. It wasn't fine. S--t hit the fan."

Julianne and Chuck raised eyebrows when they were seen holding hands and looking friendly backstage at the CMAs in November 2009, despite reports indicating the two had split and were working out who would take ownership of the house they had purchased together three months earlier.