Will the Jersey Shore Cast Ever Reconcile After That Wedding Speech? Angelina Says...

It's about to get crazy and loud in Las Vegas.

As Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans know, this unique season has focused on the guys trying to repair the broken relationship between Angelina Pivarnick and the rest of the girls, including Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese.

And in an all-new episode premiering Thursday, Dec. 17, Angelina and Deena will come face-to-face in hopes of making amends after a not-so-peaceful year. So what's about to go down?

"I was so unsure, uneasy, I felt like I was going to get ambushed," Angelina exclusively shared with E! News before arriving at the Vegas resort where filming took place. "I didn't know what was going to happen. I didn't know who was going to be there. I had no clue. Walking in there, I definitely had to meditate."

According to the 34-year-old reality star, watching recent episodes was difficult as Deena and JWoww expressed their desire to not reconcile with their co-star. At the same time, she was clear with her intentions when arriving.