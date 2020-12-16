The Bachelorette's Andi Dorfman Teases New Romance With Mystery Man

Watch : Josh Murray Apologizes for Comparing Andi Dorfman to the Devil

It looks like Andi Dorfman has some rosy news.

The former Bachelorette has fans thinking there's a new man in her life, thanks to an eyebrow-raising new photo the reality star shared on Instagram. In a snap posted on Dec. 16, Dorfman gave everyone a look at her current beach getaway to Mexico with a snap of herself in the sand—except followers were just as interested in the pair of hairy legs she was sitting between.

"No filters allowed in Cabo," she captioned the mysterious picture. "Oh heeeyyyyyyyy," Cassie Kelley, who is wife to Lady A's Charles Kelley, commented. "Need the deets on the hairy legs."

"Don't leave us hanging," a fan urged in another comment. "WE NEED TO KNOW WHO THOSE LEGS BELONG TO!!!"

Unfortunately, Dorfman has not weighed in with a name and those incognito legs remain untagged on Instagram. It seems the former Bachelor contestant is keeping this special someone under wraps—at least for now.