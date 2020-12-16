Princess Diana's Godson, Prince Philippos of Greece, Gets Married in Surprise Royal Wedding

Watch : Behind Princess Diana's Bombshell BBC Interview

Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark is ready to live his happily ever after with a princess by his side.

The godson of the late Princess Diana wed fiancé Nina Nastassja Flohr in an intimate civil ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 12. Nina shared the happy news with her Instagram followers on Wednesday, Dec. 16, captioning a picturesque wedding photo, "Just married (civilly)."

According to a statement from the private office of King Constantine, the newlyweds tied the knot in a very small ceremony in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The outlet reported that because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the only guests in attendance were their respective fathers, Thomas Flohr, the founder and President of VistaJet, and King Constantine of Greece.

In consideration of the intimate nature of the wedding, Nina wore a white two-piece suit and Valentino heels, while Philippos sported a black suit. Nina also accessorized her look with a white bow tied in her hair.