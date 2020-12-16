Watch Big Sean and Jhené Aiko Recreate Iconic Black '90s Movies in "Body Language” Video

Big Sean is pulling out his acting skills in his latest music video.
On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the "Blessings" rapper dropped the visuals for his latest single "Body Language" featuring his longtime girlfriend singer Jhené Aiko, 32, and Ty Dolla $ign, 38, off his fifth studio album, Detroit 2.
Throughout the video Sean reimagines himself in scenes from classic ‘90s Black films. The video begins with the 1997 film Love Jones with the 32-year-old rapper portraying Darius Lovehall—originally played by Larenz Tate.
"Don't just take your clothes off, take the problems off / Take the armor off, take all the drama off," he rapped into a microphone at what is meant to be an open mic night. "Let go of your responsibilities you been holding down / Know it's a lot on your mind, but I need your focus now."
The poetry night and "morning-after" breakfast scenes cut to Sean dressed as a mailman driving a mail truck, an homage to the 1993 film Poetic Justice where the late hip-hop legend Tupac played the role of the super smooth, Lucky.
Of course, Jhené, who has been dating the rapper on and off since 2016, took on the role of his love interest, Justice—originally played by Janet Jackson—as she sings the seductive chorus.
As the real-life couple—known musically as TWENTY88—portrayed an argument in from the original Poetic Justice movie, the music video cuts to another classic scene, from the star-studded 1995 film Waiting to Exhale.
Jhené acts out the iconic car-burning scene that was masterfully played by Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett and then jumps back and forth between Justice and the Love Jones character Nina Mosley, originally played by Nia Long.
The last movie reference is from the 1999 romantic comedy-drama, The Best Man, in which Big Sean acts as Taye Diggs' character Harper at his best friend Lance Sullivan's (Morris Chestnut's) bachelor party.
Perhaps, this is a hint at wedding bells in the near future for Jhené and Sean.