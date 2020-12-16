Hilary Duff Just Confirmed the Lizzie McGuire Revival Is Dead

2020 strikes yet again.

Hilary Duff just announced on Instagram that the Lizzie McGuire revival is no longer happening, a year and a half after it was first announced. The show was originally going to air on Disney+, but after a couple of months of cast announcements, table reads and photos, things began to go downhill for the highly-anticipated show.

Original series creator Terri Minsky left over creative differences at the beginning of January. In March, Duff pleaded with Disney+ to move the show to Hulu, following in the footsteps of Love, Victor, writing, "I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

Now, Duff confirms that we won't be seeing any version of Lizzie any time soon.

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen," she writes.