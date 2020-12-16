Liam Payne Compares Jesy Nelson's Little Mix Exit to Zayn Malik's Departure From One Direction

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik's 1st Date Night Since Having a Baby

Sometimes, you need to head in a new direction.

Fans have compared Jesy Nelson's exit from British girl group Little Mix earlier this month to Zayn Malik's departure from One Direction in 2015 and now, Zayn's former bandmate Liam Payne is weighing in.

On a Dec. 16 TikTok Live, a fan joked that Jesy had "Zayn'd out" of Little Mix. Liam responded to the comment in the video, saying, "Let's be serious about this. It's always sad at this moment in time when bands get into that sort of thing. Having been there myself, I felt that Zayn left for pretty much the same reason in a weird way."

He added, "I wish Jesy all the best. I wish the girls all the best for carrying on as a three. It's a tough time and I do feel for them because everyone is watching in that little fishbowl at the moment and no one really understands what's going on or how it feels for some people."