The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Engaged to Brad James

Keshia Knight Pulliam is getting married again!
The actress, best known for playing Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, announced on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Dec. 16, that she is engaged to actor Brad James. Keshia, 41, posted a photo of herself with her new fiancé and her daughter Ella Grace, 3, at an engagement dinner.
"I said Yes!!" the star wrote. "I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames !!!! This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day."
Brad, 39, posted the same photo on his own Instagram page, writing, "Boats and ships are safe in harbor, but that's not why they're built...Hitting the waters with my @keshiaknightpulliam #engaged."
Keshia and Brad began dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of the TV movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, People reported.
The outlet said Brad, who is also known for his role in Tyler Perry's sitcom For Better or For Worse, proposed to the actress earlier this month in Atlanta with a custom diamond eternity engagement band made by Fevzi of Aydin Jewelers.
Keshia was previously married to former NFL star Ed Hartwell. He filed for divorce in 2016, just months after they wed and days before she announced she was pregnant with Ella.
"I think it's better when you've been married before because you're very clear in what you don't desire," Keshia told People. "It makes it so much clearer when you see what it is you do want."