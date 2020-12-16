The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Engaged to Brad James

Watch : Keshia Knight Pulliam Engaged to Brad James!

Keshia Knight Pulliam is getting married again!

The actress, best known for playing Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, announced on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Dec. 16, that she is engaged to actor Brad James. Keshia, 41, posted a photo of herself with her new fiancé and her daughter Ella Grace, 3, at an engagement dinner.

"I said Yes!!" the star wrote. "I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames !!!! This is my favorite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day."

Brad, 39, posted the same photo on his own Instagram page, writing, "Boats and ships are safe in harbor, but that's not why they're built...Hitting the waters with my @keshiaknightpulliam #engaged."

Keshia and Brad began dating in 2019 after meeting on the set of the TV movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, People reported.