Inside Meghan Trainor's Incredibly Challenging Pregnancy

When it comes to the history of birthdays, Meghan Trainor has had some good ones.

There was her 24th, the year "the love of my life," Daryl Sabara "made all of my dreams come true," proposing under a tunnel of Christmas lights as her family and friends cheered from their hiding spot in the bushes. "He did it perfectly, everything I ever wanted in life," she later told E! News. "I just kept screaming and crying, 'I'm a princess!' the entire night."

Emotions were running equally high a year later when they wed in front of 100 of their dearest loved ones—and a wall of white roses—in the backyard of their four-bedroom Los Angeles spread. "It's the beginning of an awesome, whole new life," she told People of the 2018 ceremony. "I got way more than I ever wished for."

This Dec. 22? Well, at least we know Sabara will give his 27-year-old bride his level best.