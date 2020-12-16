Nikki Bella & Brie Bella Reveal Their Family Holiday Plans for 2020

Double the festive family fun.
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are gearing up to celebrate the 2020 holiday season, and since this year marks their baby boys' first Christmas and New Year's, they're planning to go all out—even if it's just them, their kiddos, Daniel Bryan and Artem Chigvintsev in attendance.
As Total Bellas fans are surely aware, Nikki and her fiancé Artem welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Matteo Chigvintsev, back on July 31. Just one day later, Brie gave birth to her and her husband (born Bryan Danielson)'s second kiddo, Buddy Danielson, making 3-year-old Birdie Danielson a big sister.
Suffice to say, it's been a monumental year for the Bella Twins, and their holiday plans—which they detailed on the Wednesday, Dec. 16 episode of The Bellas Podcast—definitely reflect that.
"People have asked us, 'What are you gonna do for the holidays?' and you know what we've been saying?" Brie began. "We're gonna do it big."
Added the Birdiebee founder, "We've been in our sweats and comfy clothes...we want to dress up, even if we're at home and it's just us. We're gonna do some fun little dress-up parties even if it's a party of four. And we're gonna do just some glamorous stuff."
More specifically, the Bellas are planning to celebrate Christmas Eve at Nikki's and Christmas day at Brie's house. "Artem and I will be cooking because we know Nicole doesn't," Brie quipped.
However, neither Bella Twin is exchanging gifts. This is a tradition Brie and Bryan have upheld for years, but Nikki and Artem decided to join them this Christmas.
"I mean, I'm not gonna lie, I wanna do gifts next year," Nikki explained. "But we just said times are tough, there's no reason for it."
As for New Year's Eve, the former WWE stars were thrilled to share that their mom, Kathy Colace, is coming to Napa Valley, where they recently moved, to help usher in 2021.
"Mama Bella is coming in!" Brie exclaimed. "And we are doing champagne, caviar, everything glamorous."
Brie continued, explaining they're going to "party it up," even though it's just going to be their small group celebrating. She also encouraged The Bellas Podcast listeners to do the same: "Keep it small and do follow regulations because we're still in a pandemic. But just because we're in a pandemic doesn't mean in your own living room with your small little family, you can't have some fun. And dress up!"
The Bellas Podcast will return with new episodes in 2021, and after Total Bellas takes its holiday break, Nikki revealed that the new episodes will go "straight into seeing me go into labor, and then Brie."
"I can't wait for you guys to see that," Brie added. "It's so surreal."
Listen to the complete episode here.