Chrissy Teigen Makes Dinner for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton After The Voice But It's Not Easy

Watch : John Legend's NSFW Comment That Shocked Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen had some thoughts after John Legend surprised her with the news that their family would be hosting a dinner for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to celebrate the season 19 finale of The Voice.

The model took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Dec. 15 to lightheartedly vent after her husband apparently sprung the plan on her without much time to prepare.

"So we're hosting a dinner because John's like, 'Yeah, you guys, just make dinner,'" Chrissy said with a laugh. "John's like, 'Yeah! Just make dinner for Gwen and Blake!' Then we're like, 'It's kind of a big deal to make dinner for Gwen and Blake.' Like, it's a big deal! So now we have an entire firepit going."

Luckily, Chrissy, mom Vilailuck Teigen and the rest of her friends managed to get a solid fire going in the backyard.

"Incredible, this is gorgeous," Chrissy posted about the flame.

Later, the 35-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host shared footage of delicious-looking food getting prepared, including chicken satay and shrimp. But the process was not a piece of cake.