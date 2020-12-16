KardashiansAshley Benson2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Rapper Cupcakke Defends Diss Track Mocking Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B

After social media users shared concerns about Cupcakke's new diss track that takes aim at Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, the rapper posted, "Don't be sensitive."

Rapper Cupcakke is not backing down from her diss track that calls out some of the most prominent female stars in hip-hop.

The performer had become a top trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 15 following the release of her remix to the song "How to Rob." After some social media users took issue with the harsh words directed at Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and others, Cupcakke took to Twitter to defend the lyrics.

One fan supported Cupcakke by posting that diss tracks are a core element of rap, and the vocalist replied, "I think it's a beautiful thing & any one upset with it it's just use to the mediocre. Understand it's not male rappers complaining it's female rappers . Sit back & enjoy talent at its finest & for the last time it's all love to all the rappers mentioned. Don't be sensitive."

Cupcakke later added, "I decided I'm going to get baptized in the morning . On that note . Everyone have a peaceful blessed night . In the name of Jesus I pray . Amen."

One of the lines in the track is, "Catch Lizzo and drag her out the food court." Another section takes aim at Cardi B with, "Runnin' through your party just so I can find Cardi. Like 'Bitch I'm finna give you your old teeth back!'"

Later, "How to Rob" alludes to Tony Lanez having been charged with allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July.

"Run up on Megan like 'Give me your funds,'" Cupcakke says in the song. "And you can't even run cause you just got shot."

None of the aforementioned artists have yet to respond to the track. 

