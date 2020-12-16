Sophie Turner Names Joe Jonas "Hubbs of the Year" While Modeling Her Miley Cyrus-Themed Gift

Watch : Sophie Turner Wears Tribute Necklace for Daughter Willa

It's time for apparel in the U.S.A. as Sophie Turner shows off her early Christmas gift.

The star posted an image to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Dec. 15 of herself wearing a T-shirt with the words "Hannah Montana" emblazoned on it. The shirt was a gift from husband Joe Jonas and actually includes a variety of Miley Cyrus pics, not all of which are from the enduring Disney Channel series that signed off in January 2011 after four seasons.

"Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Christmas gift," Sophie wrote in all capital letters.

The 24-year-old Game of Thrones alum tagged both Joe and Miley in the post, which is below, and the "Party in the U.S.A." singer clearly appreciated the shout-out.

"Yassss @sophiet," Miley shared while reposting the pic.

Among the array of shots featured on the shirt is an image of the star with dolphins for breasts that was used in a promo for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards that Miley hosted.