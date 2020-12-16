KardashiansAshley Benson2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

18 Things You Need to Embody Princess Diana's Iconic Style

We picked some of Princess Diana's most memorable and relatable outfits and found everything you need to re-create the legendary looks!

By Emily Spain Dec 16, 2020 4:00 PMTags
FashionShoppingPrincess DianaDaily PopShop With E!The CrownShop FashionShop Daily Pop
E-Comm: Princess Diana Style Guide Getty Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The late Princess Diana's impact on fashion and culture is still felt today. After the release of latest season of The Crown on Netflix, which portrays a young and fashionable Diana, people are falling in love with Diana's style yet again. From biker shorts and vintage sweatshirts to pinstripe suits and bold blazers, there's no doubt Diana's sense of style will continue to influence generations to come.

While we wait for the next season of The Crown, take some style cues from the iconic princess!

Check out Princess Diana's best looks and dupes below.

read
16 Gifts for the Emily in Paris Fans On Your List
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Ganni Ruffle Collar Cotton Poplin Shirt

This exaggerated collared shirt is perfect for layering. Wear it underneath a sweater or alone for a sophisticated look.

$165
Nordstrom

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Makes Dinner for Gwen and Blake But It's Not Easy

2

Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

3

Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Compares Ben Smith to Peter Kraus

Object Embroidered Collar Shirt

This embroidered shirt is so lovely and chic! We recommend pairing it with some jeans or leather pants.

$72
ASOS
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Asos Design Petite Jersey Wrap Blazer

This wrap blazer is super flattering thanks to the waist tie that will make you look snatched! 

$40
ASOS

Re:Named Boyfriend Blazer

Everyone needs a bold hued blazer to add a pop of color to their outfits. This one has an open front for a more casual fit.

$54
$32
Bloomingdales

Double-Breasted Blazer Dress

Diana mastered the blazer dress and always found ways to make it contemporary.

$60
$55
SHEIN
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Sebby Hooded Puffer Jacket

Embody your inner Diana with this red puffer dupe! Or when it's cold outside.

$90
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Chelsea Boots in Brown Faux Suede

These boots are great for the changing seasons, no wonder Diana wore a similar pair on her ski trip.

$45
$41
ASOS
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News via Getty Images

Asos Design Tall Cami Maxi Slip Dress

With high shine satin and a lace back, you'll be ready for any fancy event on your calendar.

$72
ASOS

Zadig & Voltaire Closer Dress

This dupe is perfect for dressing up or down. For a more casual yet elevated look, throw on a leather jacket!

$500
$249
Bloomingdales
Justin Goff\UK Press via Getty Images

Asos Design Belted Blazer in Navy Pinstripe

Belted blazers never go out of style! This pinstripe one is close to the one Diana wore.

$87
ASOS

Stretch Pinstripe Blazer

This pinstripe blazer is perfect for work or play. You can also get the matching pants for a complete look.

$110
ELOQUII
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Bow Blouse With Hi Lo Hem

This gorgeous hot pink blouse is the epitome of class! Pair it with a skirt or leather pants for a date night or office look.

$80
ELOQUII
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Original Wayfarer Classic

The Wayfarer is an iconic style that flatters almost any head shape. 

$204
$174
Ray Ban

Anne Klein Gold-Tone Glass Pearl Twist Stud Earrings

These dupes are not only affordable but you can also wear them with any outfit.

$14
$10
Macy's
AP Images

Onzie Biker Shorts

Nobody can pull off biker shorts quite like Diana did. These will hug you in all the right places.

$58
Revolve

Sweatshirt with Retro Sporty Restore Print in Navy

Diana had quite the collection of vintage sweatshirts. This one with biker shorts makes for the perfect combo.

$40
ASOS

Gildan Men's Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

Buy every color of these affordable sweatshirts and pair them with biker shorts for a Diana-approved look.

$8-$34
Amazon
Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Blue Houndstooth Knit Cropped Cardigan

It's cardigan season! This particular sweater resembles the one Diana wore.

$34
$17
Misguided

For more style inspiration, check out these Emily in Paris Outfits You Can Wear In Real Life!

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Makes Dinner for Gwen and Blake But It's Not Easy

2

Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

3

Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Compares Ben Smith to Peter Kraus

4

Travis Scott Calls Out Kylie Jenner's "Blurry" Father-Daughter Photo

5

Justin Anderson Reveals He Placed His Son Up for Adoption at 18

Latest News

Nikki Bella & Brie Bella Reveal Their Family Holiday Plans for 2020

Today's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Net-A-Porter, Nordstrom Rack & More

Meet the Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. Season 2

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's Sons Have a ''Cutest Baby'' Rivalry

18 Things You Need to Embody Princess Diana's Iconic Style

Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Compares Ben Smith to Peter Kraus

Tyler Oakley Is Taking a Break From YouTube After 13 Years