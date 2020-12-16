18 Things You Need to Embody Princess Diana's Iconic Style

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The late Princess Diana's impact on fashion and culture is still felt today. After the release of latest season of The Crown on Netflix, which portrays a young and fashionable Diana, people are falling in love with Diana's style yet again. From biker shorts and vintage sweatshirts to pinstripe suits and bold blazers, there's no doubt Diana's sense of style will continue to influence generations to come.

While we wait for the next season of The Crown, take some style cues from the iconic princess!

Check out Princess Diana's best looks and dupes below.