Lana Del Rey Is Engaged to Musician Clayton Johnson After Whirlwind Romance

Lana Del Rey certainly has a lust for life now that her relationship has reached a new level.

According to multiple outlets, including People and Us Weekly, the 35-year-old star is engaged to her boyfriend, Clayton Johnson, after less than one year of dating. At this time, the couple hasn't publicly addressed their engagement. Moreover, E! News has reached out to both Lana and Clayton's reps for comment and has yet to receive a response.

A source told US Weekly Clayton, 31, recently popped the big question. Although, it's unclear when exactly the proposal took place.

It was just yesterday that fans noticed the Norman F--king Rockwell! musician wearing a diamond ring on that finger. During her performance on The Tonight Show on Monday, Dec. 14, in which she sang "Love You Like a Woman," she donned a massive jewelry piece.

What's more? It seemed to be the only accessory she had on.