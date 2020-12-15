Jessie James Decker Delivers Must-See Message to Instagram "Crazies"

Jessie James Decker is just trying to understand the haters.
Like so many celebrities, the country singer and Kittenish CEO faces her fair share of negativity on social media. But earlier this week, the 32-year-old businesswoman went down what she calls a "rabbit hole" to try and figure out what's really going on with her critics.
"There's a lot of people that will like the mean comment and I just kind of went through and they are consistently the ones that are liking the mean comments or writing mean comments on my Instagram page and DMing me and paying attention, but they don't follow me," Jessie revealed. "To me those are the ones who are like the crazies because you don't even follow me but you are watching my stuff and hitting me up and you're like really paying attention. I think that's weird."
The cookbook author continued, "And then, it made me just realize and come to the conclusion that they just love me. But they hate me too. They hate to love me, love to hate me. It's a very unhealthy relationship they have with me, but it is what it is."
Instead of fighting back or calling out the critics by name, Jessie decided to take a different approach. Instead, she pleaded with the haters to be kind for just one comment.
"I know it's hard if you have a lot of issues and you're angry and you want to knock people down," she shared. "I know that's got to feel bad to hurt inside and project that onto others, but I'm telling you, I mean this in the kindness of my heart, try to be nicer. Try to give someone a compliment. Try to say something nice to someone. I swear to you it will feel so much better."
Will the message resonate? Stay tuned! Until then, take a look back at some of Jessie's best clapbacks to followers who had nothing nice to say.