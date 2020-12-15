Nostalgic and Feminine Cottagecore Holiday Gifts

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With so much time spent at home in 2020, Cottagecore has arisen as a trend of the times. This romanticization of the simple life at home, full of floral dresses, gardening and DIYs has totally inspired our shopping carts.
Below, the perfect Cottagecore additions to your home and wardrobe from LoveShackFancy, Christy Dawn and more. They make excellent holiday gifts for friends and family who are fans of all things feminine.
Luppa Dress
This bestselling dress may be a splurge, but we're obsessed. It has a ditsy floral print and is made of 100% cotton.
The Sustainable Mask
A mask, but make it Cottagecore. We love the floral print of this cotton face mask.
Bella Rosa Rosebud Braided Freshwater Pearl Bracelet
This über-feminine bracelet actually has a real rose on it. It's preserved, and surrounded by beautiful freshwater pearls.
The Little Book of Cottagecore by Emily Kent
A book detailing all that is Cottagecore? Yes, please. Within, information on baking, cross stitching, gardening, beekeeping, or making candles and soaps, plus much more.
The Brooklyn Dress
This crimson dress is perfection, with its daisy print and ruched bodice.
Specimen Reference Flag Tapestry
This small, cotton tapestry is both decorative and informational.
Jourdan Dress
This floral print babydoll dress is super comfy and has a cool high neckline.
DIY Candle Kit
Make two soy wax candles with this kit. It includes herbs, crystals, soy wax, fragrance oil, wicks, a stick, tin candle holders with lids and info cards.
Cottagecore Mushroom House Illustration Apron
This mushroom apron is straight out of a fairytale.
Taylor Swift Evermore
Taylor Swift's past two albums, "Folklore" and "Evermore", are Cottagecore perfection, with their folksy sound and visuals. Listen for free with an Amazon Music or Apple Music trial.