Jamie Spears Claims Britney’s Legal Team Has “Self-Serving Interests” and Want to “Harm Her”

The #FreeBritney movement is getting more complicated, as Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears is now claiming that her attorneys are acting out of their own "self-serving interests."
Last month, Britney's lawyer Sam Ingham claimed in a hearing that the pop star is afraid of her dad and is refusing to perform as long as he controls her estate. Jamie has been a conservator since Britney's public breakdown in 2008, but temporarily stepped down due to his own health issues in 2019.
Their battle reached new heights in August 2020, when Britney said she was "strongly opposed" to having Jamie continue to oversee her career and financial records. She nominated the Bessemer Trust Company to be appointed. At the hearing in November, a judge ruled to keep Jamie as co-conservator, along with adding the Bessemer Trust Company.
On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Jamie told CNN that he hasn't talked to Britney since August, which is when the 39-year-old star publicly aired her concerns about him. The 68-year-old dad accused her attorney of intentionally creating a divide between them.
"I love my daughter and I miss her very much," Jamie said. "When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally."
He continued, "I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family."
His attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, has also made allegations against Ingham that he blocked communication between Jamie and his daughter.
"Jamie's relationship with Britney is not that different than your average father-daughter relationship insofar as there has always been a mutual love and respect for each other," she said, per CNN.
Jamie's lawyer added, "Until Britney's court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham abruptly instructed Jamie not to contact Britney a few months ago, Jamie and Britney had spoken often and regularly throughout the entire conservatorship. In fact, they had spoken just the day before and had had a pleasant and collaborative conversation."
E! News has reached out to Britney's rep and lawyer for comment.
The tension in the family also appears to extend to Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, who advocated in court for Jamie to be removed from his position. Lynne's lawyer explained that the 65-year-old has seen their father-daughter relationship deteriorate, and she requested that Britney be allowed to start fresh and have more agency.
E! News obtained Sept. 3 court documents in which Britney's lawyer revealed that the "Toxic" singer wants to keep her fans in the loop throughout the conservatorship battle, as she requested papers not be sealed.
"Britney strongly believes it is consistent not only with her personal best interests but also with good public policy generally that the decision to appoint a new conservator of her estate be made in as open and transparent a manner as possible," the legal docs read. "The sealing motion is supposedly being brought by her father to 'protect' Britney's interests, but she is adamantly opposed to it."
Read the entire timeline of the fight surrounding Britney's reported $60 million estate and her well-being.