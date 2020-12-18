Remember When These Celebrities Worked for Other Stars?

While most of us would agree that 2020 didn't offer much in terms of highlight reel material, there was one moment, mid-fall, where we all stopped to appreciate the glow-up.
The viral "how it started" vs. "how it's going" meme saw Mindy Kaling reflect back on the journey that took her from industry newbie to big effing deal, Lil Nas X remember the time he complained that he wasn't "rich and famous yet" and Dr. Jill Biden offer a peek at her early courtship with now-husband and President-elect Joe Biden.
And then Paris Hilton came in and shut it all down, reminding us that some two decades before Kim Kardashian asked her to appear in a campaign for her shapewear brand SKIMS, she was the one doing the hiring.
Paris "literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that," Kim said on a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, explaining why she'd do "anything" for the OG influencer. (Including, that is, appear in a music video for the aptly named "My Best Friend's Ass.")
Kim's three-episode The Simple Life arc made it appear as if she was playing assistant to her suddenly mega-famous childhood pal, but in reality she was already on that hustle. Her first stab at living that entrepreneurial life saw Kim running a closet organizing business that counted Paris, Serena Williams and Cindy Crawford as clients.
"I would work with Paris, and I would love to organize and clean out their closets and get rid of all their stuff and sell it on eBay and then shop for them, shop for her," she explained on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen of the gig that was dreamt up one night when she was at godparents Bernadette and Sugar Ray Leonard's home. "That was my job. I loved it."
Reality legends and fashion and beauty moguls gotta start somewhere, you know?
As do future movie stars, Grammy darlings, award-winning designers and even duchesses. Because while we were all answering phones and toiling away at other entry-level positions, these celebrities-in-the-making were getting their foot in the door by doing the bidding of some pretty famous faces.
Nice work if you can get it. So, like, how do you get it exactly...?