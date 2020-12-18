Remember When These Celebrities Worked for Other Stars?

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebs Working for Celebs

While most of us would agree that 2020 didn't offer much in terms of highlight reel material, there was one moment, mid-fall, where we all stopped to appreciate the glow-up.

The viral "how it started" vs. "how it's going" meme saw Mindy Kaling reflect back on the journey that took her from industry newbie to big effing deal, Lil Nas X remember the time he complained that he wasn't "rich and famous yet" and Dr. Jill Biden offer a peek at her early courtship with now-husband and President-elect Joe Biden.

And then Paris Hilton came in and shut it all down, reminding us that some two decades before Kim Kardashian asked her to appear in a campaign for her shapewear brand SKIMS, she was the one doing the hiring.

Paris "literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that," Kim said on a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, explaining why she'd do "anything" for the OG influencer. (Including, that is, appear in a music video for the aptly named "My Best Friend's Ass.")