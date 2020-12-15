SiaRob KardashianTaylor SwiftGift GuidePhotosVideos

These 5 Holiday Cocktail Recipes Will Make Your Spirits Bright This Season

Nothing says the holidays quite like festive cocktails to serve at holiday gatherings and Zoom parties!

By Emily Spain Dec 15, 2020 8:00 PMTags
Life/StyleFoodHolidaysShoppingShop With E!
E-Comm: Holiday Cocktails Guidedrizly.com

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Although holiday gatherings will look a bit different this year, you can still 'cheers' over Zoom! And if you're looking for some festive libations to celebrate the holiday season, look no further than Drizly.com! The nation's biggest alcohol e-commerce and delivery platform will deliver everything you need for your seasonal cocktails to your doorstep in under 60 minutes. Whether you're in need of wine, Champagne, whiskey, beer, garnishes or mixers, Drizly has you covered.

Drizly also has some pretty delicious cocktail recipes to keep you merry this season. If you fancy something sweet, we recommend their Christmas Cookie Shots. Or if you want something strong that will warm you up after being in the cold, whip up some Canada Dry Warm Ginger Apple Rum Punch!

See below for our favorite holiday cocktail recipes on Drizly.com. Cheers! 

read
Holiday Gifts for Foodies 2020
drizly.com

Sparkling Boulevardier by Drizly

Ingredients

-1 oz Dry Sparkling Wine
-1 oz Rye Whiskey
-1 oz Campari
-1 oz Sweet Vermouth
-Fresh Rosemary Garnish

Directions

In a mixing glass with ice, add rye whiskey, Campari, and sweet vermouth and stir with a bar spoon until chilled. Strain into a classic cocktail glass and top with sparkling wine Garnish with rosemary.

drizly.com

Christmas Cookie Shot by Drizly

Ingredients

-4 oz Bailey's Irish Cream
-2 oz Butterscotch Schnapps Liqueur
-1 oz Cointreau
-.5 oz Kahlua

Directions

Measure out all ingredients into a cocktail shaker full of ice. Shake vigorously until chilled thoroughly. Strain liquid equally into 5 shot glasses. Enjoy!

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

2
Exclusive

Watch Whitney Way Thore & Chase Severino's Emotional Confrontation

3

Hear Meghan Markle Gush Over Prince Harry's "Podcast Voice"

drizly.com

Cranberry Margarita by Drizly

Ingredients

-2 oz Cranberry Juice
-1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
-1 1/2 oz Blanco Tequila
-1 oz Cointreau
-1/4 oz Simple syrup or agave syrup
-Fresh cranberries and lime to garnish

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake until outside of shaker is frosty and cold. Pour into a salt rimmed glass over fresh cubes. Garnish with cranberries and lime wheel.

drizly.com

Canada Dry Warm Ginger Apple Rum Punch by Canada Dry via Drizly

Ingredients

-1 can Canada Dry Ginger Ale
-7 cups Apple Cider
-1 Apple, thinly sliced
-1 Orange, thinly sliced
-2 Cinnamon Sticks
-2 cups Dark Rum
-¼-inch piece fresh Ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

Directions

In a large pot, combine apple cider, apple slices, orange slices, ginger, and cinnamon sticks. Bring to a boil over high; reduce to a simmer and cook 10 minutes on low. If desired, can be cooked on low up to 2 hours. Remove from heat and stir in Canada Dry Ginger Ale and rum. Pour into a punch bowl; serve warm.

drizly.com

Pineapple Fizz by SKYY via Drizly

Ingredients

-1 1/2 parts SKYY Infusions Pineapple
-3/4 part Lime Juice
-1/2 part Simple Syrup
-1 1/2 parts Pineapple Juice
-Top with Soda Water
-2 dashes Rose Water

Directions

Combine ingredients in a shaker. Add ice. Shake. Strain into a glass and top with soda water. Serve!

For more ways to create holiday merriment, check out our 2020 Holiday Gift Guide!

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

2
Exclusive

Watch Whitney Way Thore & Chase Severino's Emotional Confrontation

3

Hear Meghan Markle Gush Over Prince Harry's "Podcast Voice"

4

Dakota Johnson's Ring on That Finger Sparks Engagement Rumors

5

Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe Vacation With Gleb Savchenko & New GF

Latest News

These 5 Holiday Cocktail Recipes Will Make Your Spirits Bright!

Breaking Down Hallmark's Roster of Christmas Movie Leading Men

Exclusive

Watch Ivan Kill It on His Bachelorette Hometown Date

Billie Eilish Talks Sleeping in Parents’ Bed in Documentary Trailer

Hear Meghan Markle Gush Over Prince Harry's "Podcast Voice"

Travis Scott Calls Out Kylie Jenner's "Blurry" Father-Daughter Photo

Try Not to Laugh Watching Justin Long Twerk on Celeb Game Face