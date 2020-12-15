Ivan "Hits the Nail on the Head" With His Hometown Date in Bachelorette Sneak Peek

The men of The Bachelorette may not be able to actually bring Tayshia Adams home, but they're trying their best to make the La Quinta feel like home.
In tonight's episode, Tayshia goes on "hometown dates" with her four remaining men. Usually, that would involve Tayshia and the man traveling to his hometown to meet his family and get a taste of the life he lives there. In a pandemic, it involves the guys bringing their hometown to Tayshia as best they can.
In the sweet, exclusive sneak peek above, Ivan brings his lady a taste of his Filipino heritage by showing her how to make a home-cooked meal and even taking her for a little spin around the kitchen. Based on this clip, his efforts appear to go over very well.
"He hit the nail on the head with today's date," Tayshia says.
Things are looking good for Ivan (and hungry for us)!
ABC's description of tonight's episode is about as vague as can be.
"One man treats Tayshia to a small-town carnival, but when she meets the man's family, will they allay her fears about the guy being ready to propose? She collaborates with another bachelor, who goes all out to impress her, on designing a pair of sneakers together. Although the man's family is skeptical of their relationship, will they change their minds when they see the couple together? Then, Tayshia receives a cooking lesson from "one of the greatest chefs in the world." The man is initially disappointed when he discovers a key person in his life won't be able to meet Tayshia, but there is a huge surprise for him before the end of the evening. The last man realizes that he is in love with the Bachelorette but will he be able to share those feelings at the most crucial time of their journey?"
We genuinely can't decipher which man is which, though the promo that aired after last night's episode offers some clues at the drama to come with some of the very skeptical parents.
The Bachelorette airs tonight at 8 p.m., then ends with a two-night finale next Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.