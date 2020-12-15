SiaRob KardashianTaylor SwiftGift GuidePhotosVideos

Try Not to Laugh Watching Justin Long Twerk So Hard He Almost Throws His Back Out

By Allison Crist Dec 15, 2020 7:10 PMTags
TVReality TVJustin LongShowsCelebritiesKevin HartCelebrity Game Face
RETURNS DEC 1
Watch: Justin Long Almost Throws His Back Out While Twerking

Justin Long is in it to win it—and by "it," we mean tonight's all-new Celebrity Game Face.

Host and executive producer Kevin Hart recruited the Jeepers Creepers actor and his brother Christian Long to compete on the E! series in the hopes of winning a cash prize for their preferred charity and the famed Hart of a Champion trophy, but they sure have their work cut out for them.

Why? Look no further than this sneak peek clip. 

In it, the Long bros and their fellow contestants—duos Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez and Taran Killam and Ronnie Kimble—are partaking in the "Booty Shake" challenge. Things seem to be going well for the most part, but once Mario and Taran's teams pull ahead, Justin and Christian start to get desperate. 

"Front and back!" Christian yells at his older brother. "Forward thrust!"

Eventually, the other two teams finish the round, but Justin refuses to stop.

photos
Funniest Celeb Game Face Moments Ever

"Listen, he's gonna hurt himself, guys!" Kevin chimes in, trying not to laugh.

E!

"Guys, we gotta stop Justin," the comedian continues. "Just stop. Somebody stop him. He's literally about to throw his back out."

The finish line is finally in sight once Justin gets down to just two balls, but by this point, he's had enough and chooses to collapse into the couch with his belt of balls still attached. He was so close!

Watch the complete Celebrity Game Face sneak peek in the above clip.

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

2
Exclusive

Watch Whitney Way Thore & Chase Severino's Emotional Confrontation

3

Breaking Down Hallmark's Roster of Christmas Movie Leading Men

Celebrity Game Face returns Thursday, Dec. 1, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

2
Exclusive

Watch Whitney Way Thore & Chase Severino's Emotional Confrontation

3

Breaking Down Hallmark's Roster of Christmas Movie Leading Men

4

Dakota Johnson's Ring on That Finger Sparks Engagement Rumors

5

Hear Meghan Markle Gush Over Prince Harry's "Podcast Voice"

Latest News

These 5 Holiday Cocktail Recipes Will Make Your Spirits Bright!

Breaking Down Hallmark's Roster of Christmas Movie Leading Men

Exclusive

Watch Ivan Kill It on His Bachelorette Hometown Date

Billie Eilish Talks Sleeping in Parents’ Bed in Documentary Trailer

Hear Meghan Markle Gush Over Prince Harry's "Podcast Voice"

Travis Scott Calls Out Kylie Jenner's "Blurry" Father-Daughter Photo

Try Not to Laugh Watching Justin Long Twerk on Celeb Game Face