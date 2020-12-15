Jada Pinkett Smith Reflects on Raising Kids in the Public Eye—and What She Would've Done Differently

Watch : E! Sits at the "Red Table" With Willow, Jada Pinkett Smith & Gammy

The Smiths are one famous family. But knowing what she knows now, would Jada Pinkett Smith have let Jaden Smith, 22, and Willow Smith, 20, enter the limelight as early as they did? The 49-year-old actress reflected on what she would have done differently during the Dec. 15th episode of the podcast Pretty Big Deal With Ashley Graham.

"Life is an unfolding [sic], you know? It really is," said the Girls Trip star, who was joined by her mother and Red Table Talk co-host Adrienne Banfield-Norris. "We wish we could know everything at once and have all the information that we need, especially when it comes to parenting, right? Fortunately and unfortunately, you just have to go into things to recognize or realize what works and what doesn't."

Jada always knew her children's upbringing would be different than other kids'. "I knew that my children were creatives from day one, OK?" she said. "I knew that they were not conventional children and that was just going to be a part of their reality because their parents are not conventional at all. You know, Will [Smith] and I have never really lived conventional lives or had conventional ideas about life."

But looking back at Jaden and Willow's younger years, she admitted she "would have held off a bit in regards to how much they were allowed to be in the spotlight."