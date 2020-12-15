Kristen Bell's "Most Annoying" Thing About Dax Shepard Is Refreshingly Honest

Watch : Kristen Bell & Kids Serenade Dax Shepard as He Self-Isolates

Kristen Bell will admit it: Her husband really knows best.

As The Good Place star continues to raise two daughters with Dax Shepard, many fans can't help but savor any details about their relationship. Luckily, the Hollywood stars have continued to be candid over the years.

It was no different on Tuesday, Dec. 15 when Kristen appeared on the premiere podcast episode of Backstory with Jason Bentley. When asked what she gets out of being so open about her life, the 40-year-old actress kept it real.

"Peace of mind with my own authenticity I think is the best way to describe it," Kristen explained. "And this is what I say is the most annoying part of my husband. He's almost always right. When I say almost always, I mean like really almost always. It's so annoying."

The Frozen star went on to recall a point in her career where she had to do a long-form interview and was afraid she didn't have anything new to talk about. After hearing his wife's concerns, Dax suggested she talk about her anxiety and depression.