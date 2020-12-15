SiaRob KardashianTaylor SwiftGift GuidePhotosVideos

Kristen Bell's "Most Annoying" Thing About Dax Shepard Is Refreshingly Honest

In the premiere podcast episode of Backstory with Jason Bentley, Kristen Bell explained how Dax Shepard helped her be more authentic on and off camera.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 15, 2020 6:15 PMTags
Kristen BellDax ShepardCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kristen Bell & Kids Serenade Dax Shepard as He Self-Isolates

Kristen Bell will admit it: Her husband really knows best.

As The Good Place star continues to raise two daughters with Dax Shepard, many fans can't help but savor any details about their relationship. Luckily, the Hollywood stars have continued to be candid over the years.

It was no different on Tuesday, Dec. 15 when Kristen appeared on the premiere podcast episode of Backstory with Jason Bentley. When asked what she gets out of being so open about her life, the 40-year-old actress kept it real.

"Peace of mind with my own authenticity I think is the best way to describe it," Kristen explained. "And this is what I say is the most annoying part of my husband. He's almost always right. When I say almost always, I mean like really almost always. It's so annoying."

The Frozen star went on to recall a point in her career where she had to do a long-form interview and was afraid she didn't have anything new to talk about. After hearing his wife's concerns, Dax suggested she talk about her anxiety and depression.

photos
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Romance Rewind

"And I was like, ‘Have I never talked about that before?' and then immediately felt weird like I shouldn't because I was in a mindset back then that I should be more presentational," Kristen explained. "Again, allowing the sort of culture to dictate what I was presenting, which I don't do anymore. I don't abide by that."

Hello Bello

She continued, "I realized I had been presenting this bubbly individual and it just wasn't the full story. It didn't have the dimension and I felt this sickening wave of fraudulence and inauthenticity and I went on and I brought it up."

After many years in the spotlight, Kristen believes people want to learn from each other regardless of their status. As a result, she plans to continue sharing the ups and downs of her life with those who support her.

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

2
Exclusive

Watch Whitney Way Thore & Chase Severino's Emotional Confrontation

3

See Gal Gadot’s Reaction After Eating Taco Bell the Very First Time

"You can ignore words but an example is so much stronger," she declared. "I'm going to start being who I want to be on my death bed. I want to be the person who talks honestly and says, ‘I get what I present to you is not always the case.' If you're feeling that too, just know that I'm right there with you."

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

2
Exclusive

Watch Whitney Way Thore & Chase Severino's Emotional Confrontation

3

Dakota Johnson's Ring on That Finger Sparks Engagement Rumors

4

See Gal Gadot’s Reaction After Eating Taco Bell the Very First Time

5
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Focused on Kids as They "Spend Time Apart"

Latest News

Exclusive

Kim Zolciak Gets Real About Her Sex Life With Kroy Biermann

Jada Pinkett Smith Reflects on Raising Kids in the Public Eye

Kristen Bell Reveals the “Most Annoying” Thing About Dax Shepard

Kyle Richards & Kathy Hilton Give Health Update After COVID-19 Battle

Why the Hunt for the Zodiac Killer Turned Into a Puzzle for the Ages

12 Can't-Miss Gifts From Black-Owned Businesses

Today's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Bloomingdale's, Shopbop & More