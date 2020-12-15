SiaRob KardashianTaylor SwiftGift GuidePhotosVideos

Megan Thee Stallion and James Corden's "Savage Santa" Remix Is a Christmas Gift to Us All

Megan Thee Stallion and James Corden dropped a Christmas remix to “Savage” that’s guaranteed to change minds about Ol’ St. Nick. Scroll on to watch the festive music video.

By Mona Thomas Dec 15, 2020 4:45 PMTags
MusicChristmasCelebritiesJames CordenThe Late Late ShowMegan Thee Stallion
Watch: Megan Thee Stallion's 2020 Journey

Leave it Megan Thee Stallion to make jolly Ol' St. Nick a savage.

On Monday, Dec. 14, James Corden and the "Captain Hook" rapper dropped a Christmas remix for her hit song "Savage" that's truly one for the books.

In their music video for "Savage Santa," The Late Late Show host plays the role of Mr. Claus who's looking to shake things up for the holiday season and Megan is the perfect hype-woman (or elf?) to make it happen.

"He's the new mall Santa, ho-ho-hoing through Atlanta, suit from Dolce and Gabbana, binged The Crown just for Diana," Megan rapped. "He's drunk on this eggnog, he gets high in Santa's workshop and that lil' red nose only shines for Rudolph."

She continued, "Naughty, got a thick body, rosy red cheeks people thinks he's Pavarotti. He would never slip on a roof while it's snowing bitch, there's your mom mistletoe, yeah you know it."

photos
Megan Thee Stallion's Best Looks

In between shots of Megan and James dancing in Santa's Twerkshop, Santa could be seen kicking over decorations as he eats milk and cookies.

James as "Krissy Kringle" rapped, "My sleigh is tight and so damn quick ooh," with Megan adding, "His gingerbread and candy canes you're gonna lick ooh."

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

2

Dakota Johnson's Ring on That Finger Sparks Engagement Rumors

3
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Focused on Kids as They "Spend Time Apart"

The video ended with Santa boasting about his gift-wrapping skills, smacking lazy elves and cracking (most likely) walnuts as he flipped off the camera and threw a PlayStation 5. 

Since the only other remix to the popular song has been Beyoncé, it's safe to say Santa is in pretty good company.

Watch the hilarious Christmas jingle in the video above.

Trending Stories

1

Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

2

Dakota Johnson's Ring on That Finger Sparks Engagement Rumors

3
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Focused on Kids as They "Spend Time Apart"

4
Exclusive

Watch Whitney Way Thore & Chase Severino's Emotional Confrontation

5

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Assets Frozen By Judge

Latest News

Today's Best Sales: Anthropologie, Bloomingdale's, Shopbop & More

Exclusive

Pauly D and Vinny Will Make You LOL on Revenge Prank: Watch

See Jimmy Fallon & Saved By the Bell Stars Remix the Theme Song

Why Taylor Swift Fans Think "coney island" Is About Her Famous Exes

Megan Thee Stallion, James Corden’s “Savage Santa” Is a Christmas Gift

Exclusive

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Focused on Kids as They "Spend Time Apart"

Scott Disick Calls Kourtney Kardashian the "Best Baby Maker in Town"