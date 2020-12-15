SiaRob KardashianTaylor SwiftGift GuidePhotosVideos

Kristin Cavallari Just Shut Down Austen Kroll Romance Rumors With One Post

Kristin Cavallari took to her Instagram to respond to her rumored romance with Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll. Keep scrolling to see what the star had to say.

Kristin Cavallari is over everyone being in her business.

On Monday, Dec. 14, the Very Cavallari star took to her Instagram Story to seemingly address her recent romance rumors with Austen Kroll. Alongside a video of Kristin rolling her eyes, the Laguna Beach alum wrote, "I didn't realize I wasn't allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys."

For fans that have been watching closely, Kristin and the Southern Charm star recently raised eyebrows over their growing friendship. The speculation began when Austen commented on a bikini pic Kristin shared on Instagram. "See you next week!" he wrote. "Keep breaking the internet in the meantime." 

Then on Sunday, Dec. 13, they spent a fun weekend with friends Craig Conover (one of Austen's co-stars) and celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson in Nashville, Tenn.

The following day, the good times kept on rolling when the foursome had a fun dance party on Instagram Live. Fans took notice as Kristin and Austen looked to be feeling the vibes while dancing to Taylor Swift's "Mean" together.

Are there sparks happening? Both parties are denying any such thing so far. Austen even explained the close encounters with Kristin to Us in November.

"She came to town with her friend Justin and the four of us had dinner," Austin revealed. "We've all been in contact ever since. We're in this, like, big old group chat, and the group chat is active. We had a blast with them."

Earlier this month, Kristin was actually spotted having a romantic weekend in Mexico with comedian Jeff Dye. A source told E! News that Kristin "seemed very happy and in a great mood" on the getaway.

"She grabbed Jeff and they pulled each other in for a long kiss," the source shared. "She was letting loose and clearly having a lot of fun." 

