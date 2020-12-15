See Gal Gadot's Reaction After Eating Taco Bell For the Very First Time

Taco Bell just hits different for the first time, just ask Gal Gadot.
During the Monday, Dec. 14 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Israeli actress tried a bunch of American foods for the first time including Ho Hos, eggnog and the popular fast-food chain.
The Wonder Woman 1984 star tested a taco and was surprisingly impressed.
"This is the best so far," she exclaimed between chews. "Flavorful. It's salty. Different textures. I'm going to have another bite."
Host Jimmy Fallon was also happy that he chose a food that the actress was excited about. "Look at those eyes! They're sparkling! That was a win," he laughed. "I almost want to play a replay of your face because it was honestly like, ‘This actually is good.'"
In addition to trying and loving American delicacies, Gal is also saving Christmas this year. As fans may know, the 35-year-old and Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins officially revealed that the next installment for the superhero will drop in theaters and on HBO Max on Dec. 25.
"IT'S TIME. We've all waited a long time for this one to come. I can't tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie," Gal wrote on Twitter back in November. "It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds."
She continued, "We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it'll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it'll be as special to you too. We've put our hearts and souls into it."
Watch the video above to see Gal try Taco Bell and more food for the first time!
