Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe Vacation With Gleb Savchenko and His New Girlfriend

Well, that took an interesting turn. Last month, Dancing With the Stars partners Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko sparked romance rumors after Gleb announced that he's divorcing his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova.
Chrishell quickly silenced the speculation by saying they have "a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more." And when they reunited for the season finale on Nov. 23, the Selling Sunset star was extra careful not to appear too intimate. "I was like, 'Stay away from me!'" she told E! News later. "Social distance! Blame it on COVID."
Now Gleb and Chrishell are dancing all the way to Mexico together—but with each of their new significant others!
Earlier this month, DWTS pro Keo Motsepe started getting flirty with Chrishell and even shared a pic of him kissing her cheek and calling her "baby." Gleb approved, commenting several heart emojis and writing, "Love you guys!!!"
A source told E! News that they are, in fact, dating. "It's very new," we learned. "It happened after they were both eliminated from DWTS and were able to hangout with other people."
So naturally, the three DWTS friends all decided to go vacation in Mexico this week. They made it a double date, too, as Gleb brought his new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo.
He and Cassie were spotted at Le Blanc Spa resort in Cancun, lounging by the pool and visiting the spa together. E! News learned that the dancers looked cozy and appeared to be having a great time together.
Gleb also shared a snap of French macarons and Moët champagne in his hotel room to set the mood.
An insider told us, "Cassie just got out of a relationship this fall. She has a strong personality and likes guys who are very committed to her!"
Perhaps Gleb's just the guy. Before the trip, the family man posted pics over Thanksgiving that showed he spent the holiday with his daughters—3-year-old Zlata and 10-year-old Olivia—and ex-wife Elena wasn't to be seen.
During the relaxing getaway, the 37-year-old dad shared a pic of himself and co-star Keo by the pool on Instagram. On Monday, Dec. 14, Gleb wrote on Instagram, "2020 has been a crazy year.. Appreciate the little things and the people in your life that make you smile every day. Grateful for this guy."
It seems things are also heating up between Chrishell and Keo, who "had flirty chemistry" while filming the ABC show, which "was definitely something they couldn't deny," a source said.
Keo posted a picture of the couple at the resort on Monday night and said he was "Happy to celebrate this woman in my life," adding he's "crazy about u baby."
As for the 39-year-old divorcée, she said on Nick Viall's podcast that Keo "pursued" her, and explained, "I've always been such a hopeless romantic." She said of their public relationship, "It's already hard enough as it is when something is promising...I don't want to add any more pressure."
Well, she looked quite carefree when Keo shared some videos on his Instagram Story that showed Chrishell dancing in a pink bikini and white sarong—with a drink in hand, of course. He added the hashtag #salsa.
The South African performer gushed about their stay, saying, "This is awesome. Wow, a much needed vacation for sure."
It's not all play, though, as the bombshell wrote on her Insta Story, "Sometimes I have to pinch myself that this is where I am for work," along with a panoramic view of the resort pool and ocean. Life's a beach, eh?