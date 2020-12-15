SiaRob KardashianTaylor SwiftGift GuidePhotosVideos

Jeff Bridges Shares Photo of His Shaved Head as Cancer Battle Continues

As Jeff Bridges continues battling lymphoma, the beloved actor took to social media with a hopeful message about his recovery.

By Ryan Gajewski Dec 15, 2020 3:50 AMTags
Jeff BridgesCelebritiesCancer
Watch: Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Jeff Bridges is keeping his fans in the loop amid his battle with cancer

The Oscar winner posted a photo to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 14 of himself with a shaved head.

He also shared an update about his treatment and recovery, which follows his announcement on Oct. 19 that he had been diagnosed with his lymphoma.

His Dec. 14 caption featured a list of developments that included "Feeling good." He noted that he had celebrated his 71st birthday on Dec. 4, shaved his head and welcomed a new puppy named Monty.

The True Grit star previously shared a photo on Oct. 29 of himself wearing a hospital gown and receiving treatment, with his message revealing that he had newfound appreciation for his "mortality." That pic showed Jeff with the shoulder-length locks that fans are accustomed to seeing. 

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of precociousness & gratitude & good old fashion love & lots of it, big time," he wrote on his website at the time. "I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, & man I appreciate it. It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!"

photos
Celeb Cancer Survivors

Bridges expressed a measure of optimism when he first announced his diagnosis.

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," he wrote on Oct. 19, channeling his character from The Big Lebowski. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

Trending Stories

1

Sia Says Shia LaBeouf "Conned" Her into an "Adulterous Relationship"

2

Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2

3

Dakota Johnson's Ring on That Finger Sparks Engagement Rumors

4

Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe Vacation With Gleb Savchenko & His Lady

5

Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Latest News

Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

The Bachelorette Reveals Tayshia Adams' Final 4

Chrishell Stause & Keo Motsepe Vacation With Gleb Savchenko & His Lady

Jeff Bridges Shares Pic of His Shaved Head as Cancer Battle Continues

Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2020: Kylie Jenner Is Crowned No. 1

Gwen Stefani Reveals Blake's "Different Sides" That People Don't See

Taylor Swift Responds When Rainn Wilson Claims to Not Know Who She Is