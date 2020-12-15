Gwen Stefani Dishes on "Best Friend" Blake Shelton's "Different Sides" That the Public Doesn’t See

Watch : Gwen Stefani Shares First Close Up of Engagement Ring

If you think you know the real Blake Shelton, think again, according to fiancée Gwen Stefani.

Gwen opened up to Apple Music's Zane Lowe for a holiday-themed rendition of his At Home With conversation series on Monday, Dec, 14. As the 51-year-old "Just a Girl" singer explained, she finds endless reasons to appreciate the 44-year-old country superstar, but not all of these reasons are common knowledge about him.

"I've never met someone that's just so interesting," she gushed. "Because you think he's so, so normal, but then he is quirky and he is—he is an artist. But he has a lot of different sides to him. But I think the fact that he really could walk away from anything at any moment."

Indeed, Gwen, who announced their engagement on Oct. 27 after five years of dating, says she relishes the fact that she doesn't feel like she's spending time with a glamorous or overly pampered celebrity when she hangs out with Blake.

"His true love is just of nature and of just being at that ranch," the "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" vocalist shared about his Oklahoma home. "And he loves animals, and he knows every single name of every salamander and every tree and every bush and snake. And it's like, how do you know all this stuff? He's just always been the same. He's the same guy no matter where he goes."