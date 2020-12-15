Don't Be Tardy Sneak Peek: Is Brielle Biermann "Stepmom" Material?

Watch : Brielle Biermann Dissolves Her Lip Fillers to Look 18 Again

Home sweet home.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's Don't Be Tardy season eight finale, the Biermanns are back home in Atlanta and are reflecting on their road trip adventure. As the family unpacks, including matriarch Kim Zolciak-Biermann's wig stand, Ariana Biermann drops a hint about an upcoming date.

Ariana asks, "What do I wear tonight?"

Kim comments in response, "Oh, you're going on a date—that's why you're in a great mood—with this new boy you met."

According to Kim, Ariana likes "those pretty boys."

In response, Ariana notes, "Yeah, I do. 'Cause, I like them pretty or else I don't even want to give 'em a hug."

Nice save, Ariana.

To the Don't Be Tardy camera, Ariana reflects, "Our whole goal for this trip: selfies and men."

During their "#ManHunt," it's revealed that the family found Brielle Biermann's "new boyfriend." In reality, it's just a looming animal skeleton.

Sorry, Brielle.