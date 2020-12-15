Brie & Nikki Bella Bonding Over Their Baby Boys Will Make Your Day

Watch : Brie & Nikki Bella Show Off 3D Sonograms of Babies

Being pregnant at the same time has brought the Bella Twins closer than ever.

This is abundantly clear in this exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's all-new Total Bellas, which sees Brie Bella and Nikki Bella return from a joint doctor's appointment.

As fans of the E! show may recall, the former WWE stars have lived next door to each other in Phoenix for much of their pregnancies, but it wasn't until the coronavirus pandemic hit that Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev started to seriously consider giving birth in Arizona rather than Los Angeles.

All that's to say, up until this point on Total Bellas, Nikki had mostly been traveling back and forth to L.A. for doctor's appointments. Thankfully, Brie's doctor stepped in to save the day. As she explains in the clip, "My doctor was like, 'Nicole, if you want to have your baby here, I will open up my schedule for you.'"

And just like that, the twins were able to book their appointments on the same day and finally see each other's sonograms; something they hadn't been able to do because of COVID-19 restrictions.