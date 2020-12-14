SiaRob KardashianTaylor SwiftGift GuidePhotosVideos

Cardi B Sends Sexy Birthday Message to ''Hubs'' Offset One Month After Calling Off Divorce

Cardi B and Offset got handsy in a video shared in honor of the rapper's 29th birthday. See where hip-hop's hottest couple stands now that their marriage is officially back on.

By McKenna Aiello Dec 14, 2020 10:30 PMTags
BirthdaysCouplesCelebritiesCardi BOffset
Watch: Cardi B & Offset Officially Aren't Getting Divorced

Now from the top, make it drop for Offset's 29th birthday!

That's what we'd assume Cardi B is up to anyways as she celebrates her hubby's special day, which comes more than a month after she called off their divorce in early November. Cardi took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 14 with a handsy video of the couple that might just have fans clutching their pearls. (Keep scrolling to see it for yourself!)

"Happy birthday Hubs," the rapper captioned the seductive post. "I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart."

Cardi thanked the Migos MC for "helping me these past months getting my business in line," adding, "somebody gotta be the mean 1."

"I [love] you," she concluded. "Lets turn it up tonight!!"

Cardi and Offset's relationship status came into question when she filed for divorce in September. At the time, the 28-year-old said she simply "got tired of f--king arguing" with her S.O. of four years, however within just a matter of weeks they had reunited in a Las Vegas club

photos
Cardi B & Offset: Romance Rewind

"She loves the attention from him," a source told E! News at the time. "He's trying really hard to win her back."

By October, Offset was back on Cardi's good side as she agreed to give him another chance. Her reasoning? "It's hard not to talk to your best friend," she explained on Instagram Live at the time. "It's really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it's really hard to have no dick."

Trending Stories

1

Jared Padalecki's Walker Really Misses His Dead Wife in First Trailer

2

Sia Says Shia LaBeouf "Conned" Her into an "Adulterous Relationship"

3

See Cardi B's Sexy Birthday Message to ''Hubs'' Offset

Then on Nov. 2, Cardi filed legal documents to officially dismiss her divorce petition. Look back at a complete timeline of the couple's on-again, off-again relationship right here

Trending Stories

1

Jared Padalecki's Walker Really Misses His Dead Wife in First Trailer

2

Sia Says Shia LaBeouf "Conned" Her into an "Adulterous Relationship"

3

See Cardi B's Sexy Birthday Message to ''Hubs'' Offset

4

How Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Built Their Impressive Empire

5

A Summer House Couple Gets Married in Shocking Season 5 Trailer

Latest News

Update!

Electoral College Vote Confirms Joe Biden Is Elected 46th President

See Cardi B's Sexy Birthday Message to ''Hubs'' Offset

Exclusive

Jenna Lyons Recalls Meltdown & More Revelations From New Reality Show

Why Kristin Cavallari & Austen Kroll Are Raising Eyebrows

Teresa Giudice and Boyfriend Luis Reulas Show PDA During Date Night

Chris Harrison Says Bachelorette Ending Is "Tumultuous"

Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord Is Revealed to Be Bisexual