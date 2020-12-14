Cardi B Sends Sexy Birthday Message to ''Hubs'' Offset One Month After Calling Off Divorce

Watch : Cardi B & Offset Officially Aren't Getting Divorced

Now from the top, make it drop for Offset's 29th birthday!

That's what we'd assume Cardi B is up to anyways as she celebrates her hubby's special day, which comes more than a month after she called off their divorce in early November. Cardi took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 14 with a handsy video of the couple that might just have fans clutching their pearls. (Keep scrolling to see it for yourself!)

"Happy birthday Hubs," the rapper captioned the seductive post. "I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart."

Cardi thanked the Migos MC for "helping me these past months getting my business in line," adding, "somebody gotta be the mean 1."

"I [love] you," she concluded. "Lets turn it up tonight!!"

Cardi and Offset's relationship status came into question when she filed for divorce in September. At the time, the 28-year-old said she simply "got tired of f--king arguing" with her S.O. of four years, however within just a matter of weeks they had reunited in a Las Vegas club.