Why Kristin Cavallari and Southern Charm's Austen Kroll Are Raising Eyebrows in Nashville

Kristin Cavallari can't resist some Southern Charm.

In recent weeks, pop culture fans have noticed the Very Cavallari star developing a friendship with Austen Kroll. In fact, the Bravolebrity raised some eyebrows after he commented on Kristin's recent bikini shot by the pool. "See you next week!" he wrote. "Keep breaking the Internet in the meantime."

Fast-forward to Sunday, Dec. 13 when Austen joined co-star Craig Conover, Kristin and other friends for a fun weekend. As seen on celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson's Instagram, the group enjoyed dinner in Nashville.

They would later appear on an Instagram Live where they danced to Taylor Swift's "Mean." And yes, we totally caught some chemistry between Austen and Kristin.

So what's really going on between these two? Both stars aren't confirming—or denying—any romance. But just last month, Austen shed some light on the unexpected friendship.