Teresa Giudice and Boyfriend Luis Reulas Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other During Date Night

Teresa Giudice is feeling the love this holiday season.

Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was spotted packing on the PDA with her boyfriend, Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors last month, looked smitten over each other during their date night on Sunday, Dec. 13. The pair enjoyed dinner at the 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar in Manhattan and could be seen holding hands as they headed out wearing matching face masks.

At one point, photographers captured the duo passionately kissing each other while they waited for their car to arrive. The Bravolebrity even held onto Luis' waist as they locked lips on the sidewalk.

And in true Teresa fashion, she looked effortlessly chic during her date night. The 48-year-old star donned a fitted black blazer and matching pants. She styled her outfit with over-the-knee boots, which were in a vibrant shade of burgundy.

The businessman also looked dapper for the outing. He donned a royal purple blazer, cozy scarf and black pants.